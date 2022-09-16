BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of BCAB opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,432 shares of company stock valued at $305,423 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in BioAtla by 6.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

