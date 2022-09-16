Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.72 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $304.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.