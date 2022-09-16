Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Brandon A. Keene Sells 35,000 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.99.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.