Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $69.58

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.58, but opened at $66.81. Block shares last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 97,865 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Block Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,042 shares of company stock worth $23,659,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

