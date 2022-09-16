Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $149.78 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

