Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

