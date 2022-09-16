Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

