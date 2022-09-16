British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $626.67.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

