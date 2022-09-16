Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $163.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

