BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Down 4.3 %

DOOO stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in BRP by 1,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.