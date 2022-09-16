BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$127.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $39,790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.