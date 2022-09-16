BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 120,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

