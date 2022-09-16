BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.43.

BT Group Stock Down 5.3 %

BTGOF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

