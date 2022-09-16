Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.06. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 31.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

