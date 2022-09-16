Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $188,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,063.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,045.06 and a 1-year high of $1,983.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,050 shares of company stock worth $1,197,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

