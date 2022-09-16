Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLKLF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of BLKLF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

