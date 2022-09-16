Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.18. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.