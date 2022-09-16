Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 85,066 Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 85,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CPAAW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Get Conyers Park III Acquisition alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conyers Park III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conyers Park III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.