Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

SILVERspac Price Performance

SLVRW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. SILVERspac Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

