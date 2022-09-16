Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $103,000 Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 211.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Cadiz Stock Down 6.3 %

Cadiz Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.15 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.