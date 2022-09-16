Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $100,000 in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSAW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 267,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 167,597 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $26,929,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 18.1 %

NASDAQ BCSAW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

