Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $40,000 in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SZZLW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

