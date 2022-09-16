Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.
Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of IOACW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Innovative International Acquisition
Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.
