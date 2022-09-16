Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $170,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $75,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOSW opened at $0.09 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

