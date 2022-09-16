Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 95.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 733,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 71.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

