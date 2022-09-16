Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

