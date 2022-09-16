CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMAX. TheStreet cut CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

CareMax Stock Performance

CMAX stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.72. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareMax by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

