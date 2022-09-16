Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.25. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.