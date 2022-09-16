Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.37. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 770 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

