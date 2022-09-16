Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.37. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 770 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
