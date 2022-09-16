Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $99.80

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.80, but opened at $102.59. Celsius shares last traded at $99.21, with a volume of 3,756 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Celsius Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

