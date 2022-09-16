Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.02. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 9,616 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $676.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 743,658 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.