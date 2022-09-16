ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.10. ChargePoint shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 47,038 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $43,516.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,770 shares of company stock worth $26,301,087. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

