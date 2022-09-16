Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $435.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 478.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

