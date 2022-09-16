Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

