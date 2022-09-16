Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $260,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HSY opened at $219.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

