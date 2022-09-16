Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

