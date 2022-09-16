Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

