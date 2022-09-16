Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $109,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

