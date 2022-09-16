ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Purchases $141,075.00 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,400 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.62 per share, with a total value of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $132,869.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.