Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $40.01. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $670.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.