Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.33. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 152,839 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,861.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,082,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,401,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,788,000 after buying an additional 568,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

