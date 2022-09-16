CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.