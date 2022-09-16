CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
