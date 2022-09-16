CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.40 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 37126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £709.77 million and a P/E ratio of 553.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

