Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Reduced by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

