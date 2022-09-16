Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

