Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comerica were worth $93,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.