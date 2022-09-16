CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $170,263.52 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,905,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

