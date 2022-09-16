Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.24. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 17,055 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

