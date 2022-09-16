ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

COP opened at $115.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

