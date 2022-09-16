ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

